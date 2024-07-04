School memories: 32 photos of Derbyshire's last Labour generation in 2000s

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:40 BST
In 2001, then Prime Minister Tony Blair declared that one of his mantras for Government was ‘education, education, education’ – as children of today return to school on Monday at the start of a new national chapter, here are some of the faces of the last Labour generation as they were then.

Whatever your political persuasion and feelings about this week’s election result, historians of Britain will likely come to mark it as the end of one era and the start of the next.

Children of the 2000s were schooled in a very different social and economic landscape, entering adulthood after the 2008 financial crash and with 14 often-turbulent years of Tory rule which may have helped or hindered whatever dreams they harboured in their classroom days.

As we look at their faces through the Derbyshire Times archives, we wonder what became of them, where are they now, and how will the years ahead shape the future of their counterparts in 2024?

2005 Bolsover C of E School Red Nose Fun

1. Derbyshire's class of the 2000s

2005 Bolsover C of E School Red Nose FunPhoto: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Ozbox class at Parkside school with Danielle Newsum and Jenna Kemp.

2. Derbyshire's class of the 2000s

Ozbox class at Parkside school with Danielle Newsum and Jenna Kemp.Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Woodbridge Junior pupils Holly Perkins and Adam Davis turn French for the schools Travel day.

3. Derbyshire's class of the 2000s

Woodbridge Junior pupils Holly Perkins and Adam Davis turn French for the schools Travel day.Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Tutpton Hall School students Dayle O'Faherty and Elliot Turner receive a design prize from Paul Goodliffe, Kevin Bradder,Alan Goodall and Chesterfield Mayor Chris Ludlow.

4. SCH64113 Young designers Dayle O'Faherty and Elliot Turner recieve their prizes from Paul Goodliffe,Kevin Bradder,Alan Goodall and Chesterfield Mayor Chris Ludlow.

Tutpton Hall School students Dayle O'Faherty and Elliot Turner receive a design prize from Paul Goodliffe, Kevin Bradder,Alan Goodall and Chesterfield Mayor Chris Ludlow.Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Tony BlairDerbyshireLabourGovernmentBritainDerbyshire Times