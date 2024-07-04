School memories: 32 photos of Derbyshire's last Labour generation in 2000s

Whatever your political persuasion and feelings about this week’s election result, historians of Britain will likely come to mark it as the end of one era and the start of the next.

Children of the 2000s were schooled in a very different social and economic landscape, entering adulthood after the 2008 financial crash and with 14 often-turbulent years of Tory rule which may have helped or hindered whatever dreams they harboured in their classroom days.

As we look at their faces through the Derbyshire Times archives, we wonder what became of them, where are they now, and how will the years ahead shape the future of their counterparts in 2024?

1 . Derbyshire's class of the 2000s 2005 Bolsover C of E School Red Nose FunPhoto: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire's class of the 2000s Ozbox class at Parkside school with Danielle Newsum and Jenna Kemp.Photo: RKH Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire's class of the 2000s Woodbridge Junior pupils Holly Perkins and Adam Davis turn French for the schools Travel day.Photo: RKH Photo Sales