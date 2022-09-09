School exclusions: The 17 schools in Derbyshire suspending and expelling the most pupils

Schools in Derbyshire permanently excluded 92 children and suspended pupils 4,988 times.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions. However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England.

In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in Derbyshire – does your child’s school feature? For ease, we have only included those relevant to Derbyshire Times readers.

1. Kirk Hallam Community Academy, Ilkeston At Kirk Hallam Community Academy there were a total of 592 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 15 permanent exclusions and 577 suspensions. These are rates of 1.6 exclusions and 60.5 suspensions per 100 children.

2. Outwood Academy Newbold, Chesterfield At Outwood Academy Newbold there were a total of 328 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 3 permanent exclusions and 325 suspensions. These are rates of 0.3 exclusions and 30.7 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Buxton Community School, Buxton At Buxton Community School there were a total of 296 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 4 permanent exclusions and 292 suspensions. These are rates of 0.4 exclusions and 27.7 suspensions per 100 children.

4. Tupton Hall School, Old Tupton At Tupton Hall School there were a total of 259 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 4 permanent exclusions and 255 suspensions. These are rates of 0.3 exclusions and 16.6 suspensions per 100 children.