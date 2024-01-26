Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saint Joseph's pupils sang at a Young Voices concert at Sheffield Arena, which was filled to its capacity of over 4,500 people, and is one of many events that take place across the country in large arenas.

Emily Coxhead, Year One and Two teacher at Saint Joseph’s, ran workshops with the pupils in the lead up to the concert, during which they learnt songs and dance moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It was amazing, the children absolutely loved it. We had a great view and when we saw people walking on to the stage the children were so excited, they were just loving life. It was so lovely to see their faces.

A Saint Joseph's pupil enjoying the concert

“We learned eight or nine songs and dance moves, one of the songs was in a different language and the children learnt British Sign Language for another song.

“A lot of the children have never been in a venue that big before. It was an incredible experience for them to be with so many people, all singing together. It will really help to build their confidence as a lot of them were quite nervous before the concert.”

Miss Coxhead said she is hoping that the school can be part of Young Voices again next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad