Saint Joseph's pupils sing with largest children's choir in the world
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saint Joseph's pupils sang at a Young Voices concert at Sheffield Arena, which was filled to its capacity of over 4,500 people, and is one of many events that take place across the country in large arenas.
Emily Coxhead, Year One and Two teacher at Saint Joseph’s, ran workshops with the pupils in the lead up to the concert, during which they learnt songs and dance moves.
She said: “It was amazing, the children absolutely loved it. We had a great view and when we saw people walking on to the stage the children were so excited, they were just loving life. It was so lovely to see their faces.
“We learned eight or nine songs and dance moves, one of the songs was in a different language and the children learnt British Sign Language for another song.
“A lot of the children have never been in a venue that big before. It was an incredible experience for them to be with so many people, all singing together. It will really help to build their confidence as a lot of them were quite nervous before the concert.”
Miss Coxhead said she is hoping that the school can be part of Young Voices again next year.
Stacey Carr, Headteacher at Saint Joseph’s, said: “This was a unique opportunity for our children which will help them to grow and learn and it will also help to boost their confidence. We are always looking to enhance the life opportunities of our students and this is a perfect example of that. I would like to thank Miss Coxhead and the staff who worked so hard to make this such a wonderful experience for our children.”