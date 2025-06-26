Saint John Houghton student helps to launch national play strategy

By Nicola Allen
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Oscar at the launch
Oscar at the launch
A Year 7 pupil at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy has played a starring role in launching a major new strategy for children’s play — at the heart of the UK Parliament.

Oscar Beeston, 11, was one of the lead presenters at the official launch of It All Starts with Play!, Play England’s new 10-year strategy to restore a play-based childhood for all children by 2035.

Speaking from the Terrace Pavilion at the House of Commons, Oscar opened the event to a packed room of MPs, charity leaders and sector champions — declaring: “Order! Order! The Play Parliament is now in session!”

The launch event transformed Parliament into a symbolic playground, with a giant slide, springy elephant and accessible roundabout installed inside — capturing the strategy’s message that play belongs everywhere.

Oscar with event host Amber Ogunsanya-Williamplaceholder image
Oscar with event host Amber Ogunsanya-William

Oscar delivered a confident and powerful speech, sharing his views on why play matters and how more spaces are needed for children to play safely. Speaking afterwards, he said: “I talked about play and how important it is, and how not everyone has access to a good park. I’d practised a lot and used flash cards, so I felt ready. I was proud to be asked and I really enjoyed it.”

Oscar’s role reflected the wider involvement of pupils connected to the school. Fellow Saint John Houghton student Charlie Bell-Minogue welcomed guests and led play activities for younger children at the event. Charlie’s sister, Poppy — also a pupil at the school — wrote the foreword to the children’s version of the national strategy.

Eugene Minogue, Chief Executive of Play England and a parent at the school, said: “Oscar was front and centre and did a fantastic job. He brought personality, humour, and clarity — and he spoke with real authenticity. Parliament can be a tough gig (even for politicians), but he nailed it.”

Steve Brogan, Headteacher at Saint John Houghton CVA, in Ilkeston, said: “We are incredibly proud of Oscar, Charlie and Poppy for the way they’ve contributed to such an important national event. They represented our school community with confidence, kindness and leadership — showing how young people can shape national conversations and drive change.”

