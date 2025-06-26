Saint John Houghton student helps to launch national play strategy
Oscar Beeston, 11, was one of the lead presenters at the official launch of It All Starts with Play!, Play England’s new 10-year strategy to restore a play-based childhood for all children by 2035.
Speaking from the Terrace Pavilion at the House of Commons, Oscar opened the event to a packed room of MPs, charity leaders and sector champions — declaring: “Order! Order! The Play Parliament is now in session!”
The launch event transformed Parliament into a symbolic playground, with a giant slide, springy elephant and accessible roundabout installed inside — capturing the strategy’s message that play belongs everywhere.
Oscar delivered a confident and powerful speech, sharing his views on why play matters and how more spaces are needed for children to play safely. Speaking afterwards, he said: “I talked about play and how important it is, and how not everyone has access to a good park. I’d practised a lot and used flash cards, so I felt ready. I was proud to be asked and I really enjoyed it.”
Oscar’s role reflected the wider involvement of pupils connected to the school. Fellow Saint John Houghton student Charlie Bell-Minogue welcomed guests and led play activities for younger children at the event. Charlie’s sister, Poppy — also a pupil at the school — wrote the foreword to the children’s version of the national strategy.
Eugene Minogue, Chief Executive of Play England and a parent at the school, said: “Oscar was front and centre and did a fantastic job. He brought personality, humour, and clarity — and he spoke with real authenticity. Parliament can be a tough gig (even for politicians), but he nailed it.”
Steve Brogan, Headteacher at Saint John Houghton CVA, in Ilkeston, said: “We are incredibly proud of Oscar, Charlie and Poppy for the way they’ve contributed to such an important national event. They represented our school community with confidence, kindness and leadership — showing how young people can shape national conversations and drive change.”