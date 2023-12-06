News you can trust since 1855
Rotary Chesterfield Secondary Schools Art Exhibition

Brookfield School students are winners!
By Helen ParkerContributor
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
The Secondary Schools Art Exhibition 2023 organised jointly by the Rotary Club Chesterfield and St Andrew's Church, was recently held and in spite of the horrendous weather, managed to create a wonderful display of art and sculpture. There are some very talented artists in Chesterfield Schools!

The Ian Gordon Prize was presented to Lily May Jones for her painting of a Lily, and the Brookfield School winner was Eve Anderson. A special mention to Maddie Burton too, who created the sculpture seen in the photo.

The prizes were presented at Brookfield School by Liz Sharples of St Andrews Church and Helen Parker from Rotary Chesterfield.

Let's hope the 2024 Exhibition is accompanied by better weather. The Rotary Club would like to thank all the Art Departments and teachers who helped to set up the exhibition, and to St Andrews Church for hosting and donating some of the prizes.

