Rotary Chesterfield Secondary Schools Art Exhibition

The Secondary Schools Art Exhibition 2023 organised jointly by the Rotary Club Chesterfield and St Andrew's Church, was recently held and in spite of the horrendous weather, managed to create a wonderful display of art and sculpture. There are some very talented artists in Chesterfield Schools!

The Ian Gordon Prize was presented to Lily May Jones for her painting of a Lily, and the Brookfield School winner was Eve Anderson. A special mention to Maddie Burton too, who created the sculpture seen in the photo.

The prizes were presented at Brookfield School by Liz Sharples of St Andrews Church and Helen Parker from Rotary Chesterfield.

Rotary Art Exhibition prize winners