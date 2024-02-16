Roars of excitement at school as Britain’s Got Talent finalists stop by with prehistoric pets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bemrose School Primary Phase in Derby, welcomed Britain’s Got Talent finalists Dinomania for an interactive workshop where reception and Year 1 pupils learned about dinosaurs - and they even got to meet some dino babies.

During the workshops pupils saw a ‘baby dinosaur hatching’, a display of fossils and learned about the different species of the prehistoric creatures, as well as seeing the babies and human-sized dinosaurs in action.

Year 1 pupils also got to meet and touch a six-foot dinosaur who made an appearance at the end of the session to a very excited crowd.

Ranger Chris Roberts, owner of Dinomania, which made it to the semi-final of the ITV show in 2022, said the workshops have now been going for eight years and started through his own passion for the prehistoric creatures.

He said: “I’ve loved dinosaurs since I was a child and now I love to see how the children react when we bring them out. At first it can be a bit daunting and scary for them but then they really get involved.

“The reaction to education through entertainment is very rewarding. We do try to work the session around what they have been learning in school. At Bemrose, one class has been learning about fossils and another will be making a dinosaur habitat so we like to tie that in.

“Everything is self-taught, I don’t have a degree, but I just love the subject. These workshops are great fun.”

Year 1 pupils agreed that the workshop was good fun with six-year-old Louis saying he is a big dinosaur fan. He added: “All of it was my favourite bit. I liked seeing the T-Rex and Stegosaurus. I also liked the brontosaurus.”

Matteo, six, said: “Seeing the big dinosaur was the best bit ever. I didn’t know we were going to be seeing the dinosaurs. He almost scared me. I wanted the dinosaurs to have lunch with us.”

Olivia, five, added: “It felt squishy when we were stroking the dinosaurs. The best bit was stroking the dinosaurs and having fun with the big one. It was really good.”

Assistant headteacher James Dachtler said: “We wanted to do something where the pupils can get a bit more involved and they became totally immersed in this.

“This is a lot more hands-on than looking at bones, as pupils were able to touch and see the dinosaurs. It really brought them to life and they all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“We didn’t tell them what was happening until just before they went into the room, so they were very excited by the whole experience.”