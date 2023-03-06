REVEALED: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Derbyshire, as places for 2023 are announced

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred school in Derbyshire, official figures reveal.

Across England 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Here we reveal which of the county’s secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

Many parents across Derbyshire will have already found out what school place their child has secured.

When parents are unable to obtain a place for their child at the school they want, they can appeal against the decision to an appeal panel independent of the council and the school.

Appeals will normally be heard by 16 June 2023. For in-year admissions appeals will be held within 30 school days of the appeal being lodged.

The latest data, showing Derbyshire’s oversubscribed schools, from Department for Education covers 2022/23 period.

1 . The Pingle Academy The Pingle Academy had 291 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 209 of these were offered places. This means 83 did not get a place.

2 . Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy had 256 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 191 of these were offered places. This means 65 pupils did not get a place.

3 . Lady Manners School, Bakewell Lady Manners School had 315 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 236 of these were offered places. This means 79 applicants did not get a place.

4 . Outwood Academy Newbold Outwood Academy had 224 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 170 of these were offered places. This means 54 applicants did not get a place.