Retro photos show life at Chesterfield's Walton Holymoorside Primary School down the years

Here’s a gallery of pictures that will have memories flooding back for countless former pupils of Walton Holymoorside Primary School in Chesterfield
The School, now based on Holymoor Road, dates back to 1872 and for many years was based on the top New Road, before moving to its current location in 2002.
From chess champs and football teams, to class photos and school plays, see who you can spot in these great photos from down the years
Walton & Holymoorside school chess team pictured are Harrison Juhasz, Ben Duncan, George Cleaver, Harrison Dart, Sam Archer-Thomas, Barney Newman, Jack Berry, Rosie Nieder in 2011 Photo: Terry Walden
Josh Bond investigates at Holymoorside School fair in 2011 Photo: RKH
Holymoorside Primary School Summer Fair. 7 year old Emily Lane, Gabrielle Mainiero, 7, Tom Wood, 9 and Billie Eades, 8, pictured in 2012 Photo: Marisa Cashill
Walton Holymoorside Primary School school starters in 2019 Photo: Rebecca Havercroft