Repton School’s global boarding scheme earns place in TES awards

A pioneering boarding school initiative connecting children across the globe has seen Repton School shortlisted for a national award described as the ‘Oscars of Education’.

The Tes Schools Awards recognises the very best teachers and educational establishments from across the UK, and Repton has reached the final few in the prestigious Best Boarding School category.

One of the key innovations that sets Repton apart is its short-term immersive boarding programme, launched in 2023. This initiative welcomes pupils from Repton’s international family of schools to experience life at a UK school for half a term.

So far, children from Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Al Barsha, Xiamen, and Dubai have benefitted from the opportunity to live and study at Repton, forging international friendships and gaining invaluable cultural experiences.

Repton School Students

Headteacher Mark Semmence said: “We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. Our immersive boarding programme is unique in its ability to unite pupils from Repton’s global network of schools, fostering international friendships and cultural exchange.

“By welcoming students from across our international family of schools, we not only enrich our own community but also offer young people from across the world a better cultural and educational experience.”

As well as the global boarding programme, Repton School operates a system where every student – including day pupils – belongs to a house system that offers strong peer support, helping them to integrate fully into school life.

Children enjoy meals together three times a day, helping to foster a strong sense of community and robust friendships among day and boarding pupils.

Repton School Student

While the majority of teaching staff live on site and are available to support pupils around the clock.

There are also a variety of boarding options at the Prep school from full boarding to Home and Away Boarding – allowing children to return home on Wednesday and Saturday nights - and Flexi Boarding on an ad hoc basis.

Vicky Harding, head of Repton Prep School, added: “At Repton, we believe that boarding should feel like a home away from home. Our boarding community is a vibrant, caring and friendly environment where pupils and staff live and work together in a close-knit setting.

“Being recognised by the Tes Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who go above and beyond every day to create a caring and dynamic community.”

Repton School Students

Among the judging panel were Dame Alison Peacock, Chief Executive of the Chartered College of Teaching; Dame Christine Gilbert, former Chief Inspector at Ofsted; and Lucy Cuthbertson, Director of Education at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: “We’ve seen some incredible entries nominated in this year’s awards.

“The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the year, and it’s important that we properly recognise the fantastic work that's been done in education across the academic year.”

Winners will be announced on June 20 at an event in the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.