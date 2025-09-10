Repton School named Best for Sport in prestigious guide

Repton School has been recognised as the UK’s leading independent school for sport thanks to its exceptional coaching, world-class facilities and outstanding results.

The prestigious accolade, awarded by The Week Independent Schools Guide, named the Derbyshire school “Best for Sport”, commending its unique balance of high-performance programmes and inclusive opportunities for all pupils.

At Repton, every pupil trains at least three times a week, and more than 80% represent the school in competitive fixtures. Its elite sporting programme is supported by resident Team GB captains and former England internationals, ensuring world-class coaching for every student.

Pupils also benefit from access to Olympic-grade facilities, giving every young athlete – from beginners to aspiring professionals – the chance to thrive.

Repton School has been named the best independent school for sport. Here the U18 girls celebrate being National Hockey winners.

In the last academic year Repton maintained its position as the country’s most successful hockey school, winning the U18 and U16 Girls’ Hockey National titles.

In the pool, captain Eva Okaro made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, while fellow captain Jacob Mills recorded national records and qualified for the World Championships.

Rising cricket star Harry Moore signed for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred after representing England U19s.

Beyond its competitive success, Repton prioritises personal growth through its innovative Performance Playground programme, which offers a broad range of activities including football, dance, yoga, and martial arts. A carefully designed timetable enables pupils to pursue sporting excellence without compromising their academic development.

Every child at Repton School is encouraged to play sport.

Mark Semmence, Headmaster of Repton School, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised by The Week Independent Schools Guide as ‘Best for Sport’. This award is a testament to the hard work of our talented pupils, the dedication of our world-class coaching team and the unique ethos we foster at Repton – one which encourages excellence, participation and personal growth in equal measure.

“We believe sport plays a vital role in shaping confident, resilient young people, and we are proud that this approach continues to deliver exceptional outcomes on and off the field.

“At Repton, sport is for everyone. While we celebrate our Olympians and national champions, we are equally proud of the pupils who discover a lifelong love of physical activity here. Our inclusive approach means every child is encouraged to participate, challenge themselves and find joy in being active. We believe this is fundamental to building confidence and character.

“Sport is woven into the fabric of school life, but it never comes at the cost of academic excellence. We see sport as an investment in the whole person – shaping future leaders, teammates and citizens who understand the value of commitment, collaboration and perseverance.”