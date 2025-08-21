Repton School expands its family with acquisition of new prep

One of Derbyshire’s most prestigious boarding schools has announced a new addition to its growing family of schools, which is already spread across three continents.

Repton School, which was founded in 1557, owns 11 institutions across the globe and is responsible for the education of 10,000 pupils worldwide.

Now the school has announced that St Hugh’s School, in Lincolnshire - a respected co-educational day and boarding prep school - will officially join the Repton Family from September.

The move marks a significant milestone in Repton’s strategic growth, strengthening its position as a leader in premium independent education.

The partnership brings a range of long-term benefits for both pupils and staff, including access to Repton’s specialist teaching, broader co-curricular opportunities, professional development and operational resilience.

St Hugh’s has a strong heritage, outstanding pastoral care and a commitment to holistic education that closely mirrors Repton’s ethos.

Mark Semmence, Headmaster of Repton School and CEO of the Repton Family of Schools, said: “We are delighted to welcome St Hugh’s to the Repton family. This partnership reflects our shared values of academic rigour, pastoral excellence and child-centred education.

“The acquisition represents a further step in our vision to expand access to a Repton education while preserving the unique identity of every school in our network.”

As part of the agreement St Hugh’s will retain its name and identity, while the current Headmaster, Jeremy Wyld, will remain in post, alongside the existing leadership team.

The majority of the current governing body will remain, strengthened by new representatives from Repton to enhance governance and support.

Ian Tyler, Chair of Governors at St Hugh’s, said: “Joining the Repton Family of Schools secures a bright and dynamic future for St Hugh’s. This is a partnership built on shared values. Our families can expect the same caring, family atmosphere and individual attention – with even greater opportunities for every child.”

This acquisition underlines Repton’s continued commitment to delivering a world-class education, both in the UK and globally, by creating a group of like-minded schools rooted in excellence, innovation and integrity.

Repton schools include four in the UK and seven across the Middle East, China and Europe.