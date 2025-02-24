Repton Prep School pupil wins prestigious national competition with graphic reimagining of classic novel

A talented twelve-year-old has recreated her favourite book from a female perspective and won a national competition with her imaginative graphic novel.

Harriet Maxfield Sloane, who attends Repton Prep School, reinterpreted Lord of the Flies with striking digital illustrations to win first prize in the contest organised by publishers Faber and the National Literacy Trust.

The competition invited young creators across the country to reinterpret William Golding’s literary masterpiece in innovative ways.

Harriet’s entry, which she renamed Lady of the Flies, flipped the narrative by reimagining survival and leadership through the eyes of a female protagonist, showcasing her talent for combining storytelling with bold imagery.

Harriet Maxfield Sloane in the school library.

Her victory in the individual category of the competition was all the more remarkable given that she taught herself to use Procreate software in just a month in order to create her submission.

Harriet, who hopes to be a professional illustrator one day, said: “Lord of the Flies is definitely my favourite novel of all time because it has an incredible storyline coupled with a cliffhanger on every page. I decided to explore how the story would change if I put myself in it and if things would be different with a girl on the island taking that leadership role.

“It was never in my mind that I could win, I just enjoyed producing my novel. I did 20 pages and each one took me at least an hour, so it was quite time consuming.

“I couldn’t believe it when my parents told me I’d won; I honestly though they were kidding. My lovely English teacher was overjoyed too and she has really encouraged me all the way.”

Harriet Maxfield Sloane has won a national competition with her reimagining of Lord of the Flies.

Harriet, who is currently reading Dracula, 1984 and Animal Farm simultaneously, has won a signed copy of the graphic version of the novel and some book vouchers for the school library.

The judging panel included author Judy Golding – whose father William wrote Lord of the Flies - and Aimée de Jongh, author of Lord of the Flies: The Graphic Novel

The judges said: “Harriet submitted a beautifully designed graphic novel. The entry expertly blended the tropes and conventions of graphic novel writing and illustration with the horror and brutality of the story.

“The entry also made reference to today’s society “breaking”, but ultimately it finished on a positive and hopeful note for humanity to “look forward to a brighter future”. The character expressions, artwork and panelling were delightful.”