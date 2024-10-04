Record number of students expected at upcoming Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As students look to explore their options ahead of the UCAS January submission deadline, the University of Derby is anticipating a record turnout for its first Open Day of the academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With bookings to attend the Open Day up by 16 per cent compared to this time last year, the University of Derby is set to be a destination of choice for students looking to start in 2025.

Thousands of students and their families are expected to turn up on October 12 to experience what the University and the city has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From welcome and subject talks to campus and accommodation tours, the Open Day provides the perfect opportunity for prospective students to find out more about the University of Derby, which is home to world-leading research and TEF gold-standard teaching.

University of Derby Open Day

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “We are excited to welcome a record turnout of prospective students at our first Open Day event of the year.

“There is always such a buzz on the day, as the events provide an invaluable opportunity to witness first-hand why our university and the city of Derby are so special and get a real feeling for student life here.”

On the value of attending Open Days, Hannah added: “Making a decision about your future can be difficult, which is why attending Open Days is such an important step in easing that process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are wondering how to make the most of your experience on the day, be sure to take a moment to meet our expert academics, current students, and graduates. It is during these conversations you will get a real insight into the University and learn more about our exciting research and what it would be like to be a student here.”

On the day, prospective students will also be able to find out more about traditional undergraduate degrees, as well as Degree Apprenticeships, which the University of Derby offers in partnership with industry including Rolls-Royce and the NHS.

Students who have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet entry requirements of the University of Derby may be able to receive an offer in principle at the Open Day. The University’s experts will be available to talk prospective students through the UCAS application process and answer any questions.

Find out more about the University of Derby’s Open Days and book your place.