Record number of students enrolled for Buxton & Leek College

Buxton & Leek College has seen record levels of enrolment onto its courses for the upcoming academic year. With consistently high pass rates of over 90% in the past 4 years, the education provider has seen a 20% increase in student numbers.

This 3-year high for students attending from Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Cheshire highlights the impactful and successful relationships that have been developed between schools and the college in that time.

Under the leadership of its newly appointed Director of FE & Skills, Heather Marks, the college is working with a record number of schools across the 3 counties, ensuring they can open the door to their future.

With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the further education and skills sector, Staffordshire-born Heather is keen to build on this year's fantastic achievements.

Students at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton - the home of BLC

“Buxton & Leek College is instrumental in cultivating the skills and expertise essential for our region’s growth.

“Our students first few days with us mark the beginning of a transformative journey, where they will learn and grow not just in classrooms and workshops but through our broader college experience as well.”

Buxton & Leek College Apprenticeship team is also celebrating a 23% increase in achievement rates for its apprentices, which has also shown a 3-year increase.

Stephanie Traynor, Operations Manager for Apprenticeships, is urging the area’s employers to capitalise on this success by creating apprenticeship vacancies.

“We have a list of students who are joining this year and are hungry for practical experience, there never has been a better time for employers to add talent to their workforce and grow their business.

“The appeal of a vocational career is shown in our enrolment figures, offering students earning power and giving them the opportunity to get a foot on the career ladder”.

Buxton & Leek College are inviting prospective employers across the region to their Invested Employer event in Harpurs bistro at the Devonshire Dome next Tuesday evening (17th September 2024) from 5pm – 7pm where they can liaise directly with the college senior leadership team to discuss the exciting opportunities available for students and businesses all year round. For more information contact Business Development Manager Thomas Malpass: [email protected]

Buxton & Leek College have a variety of new and exciting short/online courses available to anyone aged 19+. You can study at different levels to help you get back into education to build on your experience, knowledge, learn new skills and achieve valuable qualifications.

Many of our courses for adult learners are fully funded, depending on their circumstances and the qualifications they already hold.

Head of Recruitment and Marketing, Gareth Hughes, is urging students of all ages to come along to one of the open events at the college to find out what opportunities are available for them.

“We know there are still students who are undecided about their future.

“Enrolment is still open, and we encourage students who feel that they have made the wrong choice to swap to another available course rather than dropping out of education.

“Our advice is simple, please come to our Open Event in October to speak to one of our course tutors and careers advisors who can offer impartial and personalised advice.”

The next college Open Event will be held at both its Buxton Campus at the Devonshire Dome and its Leek Campus in Stockwell Street, Leek on 5th October 2024 between 10am and 1pm. Prospective students to have a tour of the facilities and talk to course tutors while applying for courses. To register your place visit blc.ac.uk