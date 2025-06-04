Raising the profile of apprenticeships in Chesterfield

Hundreds of young people have had a chance to find out more about the world of work, thanks to connecting directly with employers at events organised by Chesterfield Borough Council.

So far, this academic year, the Apprenticeship and T Level information events have led to a number of young people enrolling on courses at the Construction Skills Hub with Chesterfield College or being employed as an apprentice.

Anyone who missed out on the last event in May event is invited to come along to the next session in October, more information will be shared about this closer to the time, but there are also a range of apprenticeship opportunities which people can explore online.

The Apprenticeship and T Level information events are designed to help young people and their parents and carers to learn more about apprenticeships and educational opportunities available in Chesterfield. They are specifically for students who are leaving school and want to connect with local employers to find what skills or qualifications they need to pursue their future career.

The focus of these events has been the construction, manufacturing and engineering and health and social care sectors, which are all prominent sectors in the borough with lots of local opportunities.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “We have seen a lot of young people, and their parents and carers come along to these events over the last year, allowing them to make informed decisions about their future as well as reassuring parents and carers about the opportunities available to their child.

“Apprenticeships allow you to learn on the job, gain experience and knowledge that will all benefit you in your future career. Working in partnership with East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub, the ASK programme and local businesses is crucial to ensuring that the information provided at the events is current and relevant to people in Chesterfield and ensure that opportunities are available to school leavers.”

Currently there are 60 apprenticeships available within a 10-mile radius of Chesterfield through the find an apprenticeship service. Learn more about the opportunities here: www.chesterfield.co.uk/apprenticeships/become-an-apprentice-in-chesterfield/find-an-apprenticeship-in-chesterfield/

Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, portfolio lead for Skills and Employment at East Midlands Combined County Authority, said: “The East Midlands is leading the way in innovation, and we’re committed to making sure our businesses have the skills and support they need to drive future growth. Apprenticeships play a vital role in this – they offer a practical, hands-on route for people to build careers and for employers to grow the talent they need. By investing in local talent through apprenticeships, we can tackle skills shortages, create high-quality jobs and build a stronger, more inclusive economy. This is a real opportunity for employers to help shape the future workforce – I’d encourage businesses to join the conference and explore what’s ahead.”

A range of employers have attended the Apprenticeship and T Level information events so far this year including Frank Shaw Associates, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Eyesite View, Stepnell, University of Derby, DANCOP, Nottingham Trent University, Joined Up Careers, United Cast Bar, local engineering firm MSE Hiller as well as Chesterfield College who offer a variety of courses to get young people workplace ready.

Details about the next Apprenticeship and T Level information event will be shared on both the Chesterfield Borough Council website and social media pages ahead of the October event.

Chesterfield is the UK’s first Apprentice Town – where apprenticeships are at the heart of many local businesses.

Apprenticeships are an excellent way of gaining qualifications whilst getting real life experience in the world of world and being paid for it.