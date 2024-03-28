Put pedal to the metal: Derbyshire homebuilder encourages pupils to cycle to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is a national competition where schools compete to achieve the highest percentage of their pupils walking, using a wheelchair, scooting or cycling to school.

It aims to inspire pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality and to inform school children how such changes benefit the world. The competition is free to enter and open to all primary and secondary schools in the UK, with daily prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the most recent large scale survey carried out by YouGov and Sustrans in 2021, it was revealed that only 2 per cent of children cycled to school, but 14 per cent would like to. Figures also found that 30 per cent of UK children are 'worried' and 29 per cent are 'sad' that vehicles on our roads make up most greenhouse emissions in the UK.

B&DWS - 001 - A typical street scene at Bluebell Meadows

Located on the edge of the vibrant market town of Chesterfield, The Spires and Bluebell Meadows are ideally situated, surrounded by parkland and rolling countryside with schooling options also nearby. Residents can therefore make use of the cycle and pedestrian friendly routes between the development and the surrounding area.

The Trans Pennine Trail, which is a 215-mile route spanning from Southport on the west coast of Northern England to Hornsea on the East coast, also passes nearby to the developments.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re proud to be providing cycle paths at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows, allowing residents to have a safe and easy way to experience their local community and the surrounding areas to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homebuyers can take a leisurely cycle around the developments, or they can use the routes to commute to work or school, reducing their carbon footprint and helping to live a more sustainable life.

B&DWS - 002 - The living room in a show home at Bluebell Meadows

“We hope everyone who took part in Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel had enjoyable and safe journeys to and from school.”

A wide selection of offers and schemes are available including the popular Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme that can see key workers, such as those who work for the NHS, receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on a new home.

For more information about The Spires or Bluebell Meadows please visit the website.