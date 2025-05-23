Pupils take part in a vibrant fundraiser at Walton Peak Flying High Primary and Nursery Academy

Sunshine and rainbows of colours as families support children’s fundraising fillip!

Staff and children at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy took part in a sunshine-filled ‘Colour Run’ event on their school grounds this week, -all to raise money for additional school resources.

A large number of friends and families attended the event, lining up to shower the dashing children with colourful powders provided by the school.

So far, a whopping £700 has been raised by the event, but the school reports that donations are still coming in.

Pupil Lois is in year 5 and said it was a fun packed day, “I would like to do this event again, it was lots of fun. I had so much colour on me at the end I had to wash my hair three times!”

Mark Parkinson, Headteacher at Walton Peak Flying High Primary & Nursery Academy said the event was a great success. “What a fantastic, colourful and joyful event our Colour Run fundraiser was! It was so well attended by families and friends, all there to support our fantastic children and the school’s efforts to raise money for additional resources. In fact, many of our parents couldn’t resist and joined in, much to the delight of the children!”

Mark said that local businesses AF Blakemore and Spar Walton also supported the fundraiser. “I am grateful to the staff and parents who helped to organise the event and to local businesses who continue to support our school and children. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day, and children had a wonderful time.”

Mark said that staff also took part in the colour run. “It has to be said that as a staff team, we definitely came in for quite a lot of accurate powder throwing and at the end of the day, we were all the colours of the rainbow! A huge thank you to everyone who took part or supported, our Colour Run will long be remembered by our whole school community.”