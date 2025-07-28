Pupils steer their way to success with real-life driving lesson

Pupils at a Derby school were steering their way to success after being given the opportunity to get behind the wheel - long before they are legally allowed on the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Driver, a national scheme that teaches road safety skills to young people, rolled into Murray Park School, in Mickleover, to deliver a day of hands-on learning and fun.

The event was a surprise perk linked to the school’s reading scheme, which challenges pupils to read books and complete quizzes. Rather than an incentive, the reward was a surprise, reserved for those who had shown genuine effort throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the school car park, a purpose-built road layout with junctions and parking bays gave pupils a realistic taste of life behind the wheel. From braking and steering to changing gear, the youngsters experienced the thrill—and responsibility—of driving, while learning important life skills.

Pupils taking part in the scheme

Students from Year 7 to Year 11 were able to get behind the wheel of dual-controlled cars, guided by fully qualified instructors.

Year 10 student Evie Gaskill said: “I love reading and enjoy the initiative, so this was a massive bonus. I’m really looking forward to learning how to drive.

“It was a bit daunting at first with other pupils in the car and parents watching, but it was really fun, especially when I was a passenger and we all laughed at how bad we were to start with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young Driver Foundation works with schools, charities, and community groups across the UK to introduce safe driving habits from as young as four years old. Since 2009, it has delivered more than 1.5 million lessons and is credited with reducing accident rates among young drivers. While one in five new drivers has an accident within six months of passing their test, that number falls to fewer than one in 25 for those trained through Young Driver.

Pupils who took part in the scheme

Craig Lindley, teacher at the school, who organised the event, said: “It was a brilliant way to reward students while teaching them something meaningful.

“They loved it and having their families there cheering made it even more special.”

Adrian Harding, director of the Young Driver Foundation, said: “Bringing our lessons into schools makes absolute sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we need to do something to tackle the shockingly high accident rates for young drivers, but we need to do it in a fun and engaging way.

“It’s always hugely satisfying to see how seriously pupils take the scheme and how much they learn in a short time.

“It can also help them become better pedestrians and cyclists – all while they’re having a great time learning a valuable new skill.”