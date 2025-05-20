Pupils return from China with stories, friendships and a love for their own schools

Pupils from two Derby primary schools have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China with a fresh appreciation for the relaxed and nurturing atmosphere of their own classrooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-four Year 5 pupils from Firs Primary and Griffe Field Primary – both part of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) – travelled to Hefei through the Global School Alliance, where they connected with local students and learnt about their culture.

During their visit, the children - aged between nine and ten - explored Chinese traditions from martial arts and calligraphy to clay modelling and board games like ‘Wakey’, but what struck many was the contrast between the strict discipline in Chinese schools and the more relaxed atmosphere back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawid Laskowski, from Firs Primary School, said: “The schools in China were really strict, and their days were much longer than ours. I really missed how relaxed and personal it feels at our school here, we get to talk to our teachers more and have proper relationships with them.

Pupils from two Derby primary schools have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China with a fresh appreciation for the relaxed and nurturing atmosphere of their own classrooms.

“There are yellow lines marked on every corridor floor, guiding exactly where students had to walk.

“We’ve got reading corners and spaces to just enjoy books, but they don’t really have that there. The classes had around 50 children, and it was really quiet – they even go home during the day for dinner, so they don’t get much time to play with each other.

“They were shocked at how well we know each other and how much diversity we have. It was nice that they were so impressed that we had learnt a little bit of Mandarin before we arrived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their stay, pupils took part in a ‘bridge of friendship’ activity, where Chinese students designed a bridge using diagrams and instructions, and the Derby pupils were challenged to build it using straws and Sellotape – an exercise aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two schools.

Pupils from two Derby primary schools have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China with a fresh appreciation for the relaxed and nurturing atmosphere of their own classrooms.

On arrival, pupils from the China school gave a warm welcome with an orchestral parade and eagerly gathered around the visitors, excited to meet children from a different culture.

Mustojab Abdulateef, also from Firs Primary, added: “We were lucky enough to see parts of the city too and I was surprised how different the ancient and modern parts of the city felt – the old areas were calm and peaceful, but the new parts were full of energy. Everything was so clean and organised.

“I think when the Chinese pupils visit us, they’ll be amazed at how colourful and relaxed our schools are – and how we learn in a more personal and fun way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roza from Griffe Feld Primary School, said: “I enjoyed everything about the trip, it was a great opportunity.

“We experienced a completely different way of life.

“We are excited to be ‘buddies’ when the Chinese children come to visit our school.”

The children have already exchanged email addresses with their new friends and are looking forward to welcoming them to Derby this July, where they’ll be keen to show them what learning looks like in their schools.

Ornella Odonkor, a student on the trip from Firs Primary School, said: “So many people in and out of the school wanted to take photos with us and they kept touching my braids. I felt like a celebrity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody was so nice though and often gave us gifts, I think we just looked so different to anybody else there, as you only see Chinese people, it isn’t very diverse.”

Throughout the trip, each child kept a journal, offering them a chance to reflect on the experience, capture lasting memories and record what they had learned from this unique experience.

Paula Martin, head teacher at Firs Primary School, said: “This was a truly unforgettable experience for our pupils that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“They not only represented both of the schools fantastically, but embraced every opportunity to learn, connect and grow. Watching them communicate across cultures, build friendships and reflect so thoughtfully on their experiences was a proud moment for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The differences between our cities and schools were clear, but so too were the similarities, especially the curiosity and kindness shared by children, no matter where they come from.

“We’re now looking forward to welcoming the Chinese children to Derby in July, where our pupils will have the chance to return the hospitality and show what life and learning looks like here in our diverse and vibrant community.”

Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, said: “We are incredibly grateful that our pupils had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Chinese culture first-hand and gain a deeper understanding of how education is delivered across the globe.

“A huge thank you to the dedicated staff who took on the responsibility of leading this trip and ensuring the safety and enrichment of all 24 pupils throughout the journey.