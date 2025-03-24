Pupils making their knowledge rock solid
They started off being soil detectives before taking a guided walk to learn about the landscape around the site. They spotted different fossils, dry stone walls from across the country and shouted, "Echo!" at a rock face. It did come bouncing back!
Learning that the area was once a lagoon was fascinating. The Head teacher, said, "This really helped to embed the work they've done in school and there was plenty of opportunity to relate their understanding to the local environment and make the topic work real. They enjoyed sharing everything they'd learnt in class."
A collection of different rocks became a bit of a puzzle as they worked on their rock detective skills. They then finished the day with their favourite activity, a spot of gem panning.
At the end of the day there were tired legs but plenty of smiles.