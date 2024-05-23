Pupils launch fundraising drive for school in Gambia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Derbyshire primary school are fundraising to ‘make a difference’ to the lives of children in Gambia.

Year 6 pupils at St Thomas’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Ilkeston, are raising money to buy desks and chairs for classrooms at Sir Dembo School.

The fundraising drive was launched in line with a pledge that Year 6 pupils took, which was linked to children’s rights and responsibilities, particularly the right to an education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff then thought that this would be a good opportunity to rejuvenate an historic link that St Thomas’ has with Sir Dembo.

Children in Gambia receiving letters from St Thomas' pupils

The first step saw pupils write to the President of Gambia about making sure that children’s rights are being upheld and that children there have the same opportunities as children in this country.

Then St Thomas’ pupils wrote to pupils at Sir Dembo, telling them about their lives, hobbies, families and what they do at school.

Daniel Conlon, Year 6 teacher, said the pupils were thrilled when they received replies from pupils at Sir Dembo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We watched a video of the children receiving our letters and our pupils couldn’t believe it. Some of them could spot their own letters on the video and it really brought everything to life for them.

A Sir Dembo School pupil proudly displaying his letter from a St Thomas' pupil

“We asked the school what they needed and what we are looking to raise money for is some desks and chairs. The children are planning cake sales to help raise the money and we want to raise as much as we can. It would be great to see photos of the desks and chairs we’ve raised being used by the children at Sir Dembo. That would help our children to see that they have really made a difference. We are hoping to write to the children there again and when our Year 6 pupils leave, hopefully our current Year 5 can pick this up and the link between the two schools can continue.”

Pupil Leo, 11, said: “In our letters we asked how old the children were and we told them what our hobbies are. I was so happy when I saw them reading our letters and when we got our replies. I think it’s good because it gives us a different perspective.”