Pupils at Derbyshire primary school are “wonderful ambassadors” – say Ofsted in glowing report

Primary-aged pupils in one of South Derbyshire’s prettiest villages are “wonderful ambassadors” for their “inclusive” school – say Ofsted in a glowing report published this month.

Weston on Trent CE Primary School on Forrester Avenue continues to be “Good”, according to Ofsted inspectors who visited the school in December.

Inspectors Chris Davies and Christine Watkins said in their report that pupils were proud to attend the 140-pupil school, who come from the village but also from further afield including areas of Derby such as Chellaston, Borrowash and Boulton Moor.

Head teacher Mark Hibbert with pupils from Weston-on-Trent Primary School

The report said: “Pupils are proud of their school. They are welcoming, polite and respectful. They are very well cared for. Pupils are wonderful ambassadors for this inclusive school. They are enabled to sparkle, as the school lives out its motto, ‘Let your light shine.’

“The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. These expectations are met consistently. Pupils get along with each other. Older pupils care for younger ones. Pupils are safe and know that they can share any worries with a trusted adult.”

Ofsted inspectors were impressed with many aspects of Weston Primary, including how pupils benefited from “many opportunities and experiences the school offers”, which enabled them to “grow in self-esteem and confidence”.

Parents were also effusive in their praise, with one commenting on the school’s “positive atmosphere” and “great sense of community”.

Academically, teaching of mathematics and priority for reading were also singled out for praise, while inspectors also found it was also “providing very well” for children with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).

Inspectors were also pleased with pupils’ personal development.

The report said: “The school’s promotion of pupils’ personal development is strong. Pupils are prepared well for life in modern Britain. For example, they have opportunities to understand democracy and the parliamentary system. They have a mature appreciation of faiths and cultures that are different to their own. Respect is a key value that is lived and nurtured across the school. The school’s personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education curriculum is well thought through. PSHE focuses on relevant issues. For example, older pupils think deeply and develop an understanding of risk and how to make wise choices in varied and difficult situations. The school promotes pupils’ moral development well. Pupils deepen their understanding of fairness, and of right and wrong.”

Head teacher Mark Hibbert, who joined the school in September 2023, said: “All the team at Weston on Trent Primary School could not be more delighted with this fantastic report from Ofsted. We are extremely proud of our brilliant pupils and our school community. At Weston our motto is ‘Let Your Light Shine’ and we are very pleased that Ofsted has seen what makes our school so special.”