Pupils at Chesterfield school plant tree for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Her Majestys Vice Lord Lieutenant Col. John Wilson OBE and Spire Infant and Nursery School headteacher Kelly Hill plant the Queens Green Canopy tree with help from some children.

Her Majesty’s Vice Lord Lieutenant Colonel John Wilson OBE visited Spire Nursery and Infant School on Thursday, February 10, to help plant an apple tree.

The school was chosen as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique project to plant trees throughout the UK and Commonwealth in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years as Monarch.

The tree, which was provided by the Lieutenancy, was planted within the school grounds alongside a plaque celebrating the event.

Nicola Ward, school business manager, said: “We feel very honoured to have been chosen because only a small number of schools in Derbyshire have been selected.”