Prospective students invited to get a ‘real-taste’ of university life at unique event

The University of Derby is hosting an experience day in Chesterfield on March 19 where prospective students can get a 'hands-on' experience

Those considering studying at the University of Derby’s Chesterfield campus are invited to a special event being held next week.

The Chesterfield Experience Event on Wednesday 19 March (4-7pm) is designed to give students who have applied or are thinking of applying to study at St Helena, Chesterfield for September 2025 a chance to explore their chosen course in real life and get a feel for what it would be like to study on campus.

St Helena offers some of the most advanced teaching and learning technologies in health care including a state-of-the-art Clinical Skills Suite, two NHS-standard, six-bed mock wards and an Immersive Interactive Simulation Suite which provides 360-degree projections of a range of working environments.

Different from Open Day events, the Experience Event includes specialised subject sessions for Adult Nursing, Mental Health Nursing and Nursing Associate programmes, providing prospective students with the chance to meet with academics and potential future classmates.

Run by the expert academic teams at the University, the interactive sessions are tailored to ensure students walk away knowing they have made the right subject choice.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “Our Experience Events are a great opportunity for students to experience first-hand the excitement, opportunities and community that awaits them at Chesterfield.

“It is also a perfect opportunity to meet with fellow applicants and get a first-hand sense to ensure the University of Derby is the right fit for them.”

The Experience Day follows the success of a number of Open Days hosted by the University of Derby at its campuses in Chesterfield and Derby.

Hannah added: “Taking the time to witness first-hand what it feels like to be on campus and envision your future self here is invaluable and we look forward to welcoming students and their families to the event.”

Those who can’t attend the event in person, can take a virtual tour of St Helena, or visit the University of Derby’s campus at Kedleston Road on Saturday, March 29 from 9.30am to find out more.