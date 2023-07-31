Principal thrilled as Chesterfield school recognised with national award

The school has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard under licence by Complete Careers.

The Quality in Careers Standard is awarded to schools and education providers who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school.

There is a statutory duty to ‘secure independent careers guidance’ for all students from year 8 onwards and the Government also recommends that all schools should be required to work towards the national Quality in Careers Standard.

Outwood Academy Newbold, in Chesterfield, has been recognised for its outstanding careers work.

Newbold sponsored by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust first opened in January 2015 and has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted ever since.

Recognising the importance of preparing students for their future careers the school began working towards the national Quality in Careers Standard and is continually working to improve the chances and opportunities of all its students.

The school believes that achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard is a reflection of the approach by head teacher, governors and leadership team who embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.

The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school including mock interviews, work experience and lessons that focus on a range of available careers. These are all supported by visitors from local businesses and the community.

Rob Southern, Principal at Outwood Academy Newbold, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard. At Outwood Academy Newbold we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.