Principal 'extremely proud' as Chesterfield school improves Ofsted rating from 'inadequate' to 'good'

A Chesterfield secondary school has improved its Ofsted rating after being converted into an academy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been named as ‘good’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection in November 2023.

The secondary school, which has 826 pupils on the roll, had been previously rated as ‘inadequate’ in 2019 but joined the Outwood Grange Academies Trust in March 2021 and has been converted into an academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then massive improvements have been made and Ofsted inspectors praised the school for ‘high and uncompromising’ expectations for pupils.

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall in Chesterfield has been named as ‘good’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection in November 2023. The secondary school had been previously rated as ‘inadequate’ in 2019 but joined the Outwood Grange Academies Trust in March 2021 and has made massive improvements.

An Ofsted report published in December reads: “The school’s curriculum is inclusive and ambitious for all. The school insists that pupils learn in a calm and orderly environment. Pupils know that staff care about them and their futures. They are well supported in realising their next steps in education, employment or training.”

Principal Ian Cooper, who led the school from ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ rating, said: “The recent Ofsted judgement epitomises the journey that we have been on here at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall and as Principal, I am extremely proud to have led the academy during this period. To have achieved this outcome within such a short time is a testament to the hard work, commitment and collective efforts of the staff, academy council, parents and most importantly, our wonderful students.

“The report contains many positive comments, recognising the improvements that we have made and we are glad that the report captures the culture of the academy that we have strived for over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to echo the sentiment and gratitude shared by one of our students which is written in the opening sentence of the report. From myself - to the students, staff, parents and carers – Thank you for making the school a better place for everyone.”