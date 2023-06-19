Primary school’s £1,000 donation from Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield
The donation was made to Wainwright Primary Academy, which offers a happy, safe and caring environment for children to learn and develop.
The donation from Amazon will be put towards funding an educational enrichment residential for the Year 6 pupils in the Derbyshire Dales.
Kris Hammond, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about supporting the education of young people in our community and want to inspire them to reach their full potential. It’s our pleasure to donate to Wainwright Primary Academy and we hope the donation enhances the school’s resources, allowing the teachers and staff to create an enjoyable learning environment for their pupils.”
Karl Leggett, an employee an Amazon in Chesterfield, added: “Wainwright Primary Academy is a great school, and I hope that it will benefit greatly from this donation.”
Claire Gledhill from Wainwright Primary Academy said: “We are immensely grateful for the donation from the team at Amazon which will enable our children to experience activities away from home that build their confidence, self-esteem and create lasting memories with their friends.”