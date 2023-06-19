Primary school’s £1,000 donation from Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield

The donation was made to Wainwright Primary Academy, which offers a happy, safe and caring environment for children to learn and develop.

The donation from Amazon will be put towards funding an educational enrichment residential for the Year 6 pupils in the Derbyshire Dales.

Kris Hammond, site leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about supporting the education of young people in our community and want to inspire them to reach their full potential. It’s our pleasure to donate to Wainwright Primary Academy and we hope the donation enhances the school’s resources, allowing the teachers and staff to create an enjoyable learning environment for their pupils.”

Wainwright Primary Academy pupil on their May residential

Karl Leggett, an employee an Amazon in Chesterfield, added: “Wainwright Primary Academy is a great school, and I hope that it will benefit greatly from this donation.”