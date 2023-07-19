Primary school pupils make memories at the beach
Children from a Matlock primary enjoyed a whole school trip to the beach.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, in Chesterfield Road, went to Cleethorpes for the day where children played on the beach, built sandcastles and collected shells.
They also played beach games and enjoyed a picnic.
Headteacher Stacey Carr said: “The children loved it. It was such a great experience for them, especially as that would have been the first time at the seaside for some of our pupils. We made lots of fantastic memories.”