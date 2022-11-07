Applications for children who were born between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019 open today (Monday 7 November) and will close at midnight on Sunday January 15, 2023.

Parents can also apply during the same period for junior school places for children born between 1 September 2015 and 31 August 2016 who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school and will transfer on to other schools in September 2023.

Applying online is the easiest method and can be done in the school admissions section of the county council’s website at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

Parents can now apply to Derbyshire County Council for their child’s infant, junior or primary school place for September 2023.

‎Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “We’re now inviting parents to apply for their child’s infant, junior or primary school place for September 2023.

“Ahead of the festive period we’re urging parents to consider their options and get their application in before the deadline on Sunday 15 January 2023.

“Choosing the right school is a very important decision in a child’s life and parents who miss the deadline are less likely to get a place for their child at their preferred school which could mean having to travel further or their child not getting into the same school as their friends.”

‎Applying online is quick and easy and allows parents to make changes to their application at any point up to the closing date. Anyone who applies online will receive an email to confirm their application has been received. When completing the application form parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to go to.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 to apply between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 4pm on Saturdays.

‎Parents unable to access the online or telephone application services should email the admissions and transport team at [email protected] or call 01629 537479.

‎Although parents have a legal right to express preferences they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school. ‎Applications submitted to the council after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.