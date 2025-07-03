Portway Junior School launches on-site alternative provision in partnership with Freedom Foundation

Portway Junior School in Allestree has teamed up with national creative CIC Freedom Foundation to establish its own on-site Alternative Provision (AP) – a nurturing space designed to support children who struggle with aspects of mainstream education.

The innovative provision, affectionately named Dreams Come True Here (DCTH) by the children who attend, offers a creative and therapeutic environment for pupils both from Portway and other schools across Derby, including those within the Odyssey Collaborative Trust to which Portway Junior School belongs.

The 12-week mentor-led programme, which currently runs two days a week (soon to be more) from the Portway site, combines emotional support, creative arts, and tailored personal development. It is designed to build pupils’ resilience, improve attendance and behaviour, and equip them with strategies for emotional regulation. The aim is to support reintegration back into the classroom — not only with renewed confidence, but ongoing mentorship.

Emma Wilkinson, Headteacher at Portway Junior School, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the impact that Freedom Foundation’s work has had on our pupils in previous workshops. We wanted to take that to the next level by creating an on-site AP that could serve both our children and others in the city. There’s a real lack of early intervention provision at Key Stages 1 and 2, and we knew we needed to act. If you can support children early enough, you can make a long-lasting difference.”

Students at Portway Junior School with a mentor

Freedom Foundation, whose facilitators come from backgrounds in musical theatre, performance, and other creative industries, delivers projects that use music, rap, hip hop, dance and digital storytelling to help children understand and express their emotions.

Anna Malik, Head of Development at Freedom Foundation, said: “What makes this AP unique is the creative way we engage with the children, using the power of music to empower children to recognise their unique skills, reengage them in themselves whilst ensuring they have the tools to overcome challenges with resilience. In mainstream classes of 30+ students, working in such a targeted way simply isn’t possible. Our goal is to build their self-esteem and the belief that they can succeed, not just in school but in life.”

Having the Freedom Foundation Alternative Provision on site allows the school to make quick, early interventions to support children for whom other routes haven’t worked.

Rhyan, 10, a current pupil on the programme, attends twice a week. He said: “I like coming here because I have safe space.”

With the help of his mentor Nathan, he’s already written a rap about his experience of living with ADHD and created custom album artwork — an empowering outlet that has helped him begin to process and communicate his feelings.

Even after the twelve-week programme ends, children don’t return to their schools unsupported. Their Freedom Foundation mentors continue to visit and provide in-school guidance, helping with a smooth transition and ongoing emotional resilience for a further 6 weeks.

“As headteachers, we have to be proactive in identifying what our children need and how we meet those needs,” Emma Wilkinson added. “By renting out our space to Freedom Foundation three days a week, we’ve been able to create a private AP that fills a gap in local provision — and most importantly, gives children a space where they feel safe, seen, and supported.”

Anyone wanting more information about Freedom Foundation Alternative Provision, can contact Anna Malik at [email protected] | 07969133159