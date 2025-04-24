Playground Proms set to bring classical music to Derbyshire schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School playgrounds across Derbyshire will soon come alive with the sound of classical music as Playground Proms makes its way to the region this May.

The popular national initiative, created by comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, brings live, interactive classical music workshops directly to children in primary schools.

Designed to make classical music accessible, fun, and engaging, Playground Proms is aimed primarily at pupils aged 5–11. The sessions blend virtuosic performances with humour and hands-on music education, encouraging children to explore rhythm, composition, conducting, and more.

The tour is now in its fifth and biggest year, backed by Arts Council England, and is expected to reach over 73,000 children across the UK in 2025.

Playground Proms

The Derbyshire leg of the tour kicks off on Monday 19 May at Hodthorpe Primary School, followed by performances at nine more schools throughout the county, including Markeaton Primary and Firs Primary in Derby, Ripley Junior School, and Overseal Primary in Swadlincote.

Workshops are delivered outdoors and include performances of iconic classical works presented in Graffiti Classics’ signature style—lively, funny, and fully interactive. Children will also get the chance to take the spotlight by performing the second verse of the Playground Proms Anthem, which they’ve written in class ahead of the visit.

Each school taking part receives an online resource pack and access to teacher CPD training, including an introduction to Dalcroze Eurythmics—a method of learning music through movement—led by experts from Dalcroze UK.

Graffiti Classics began life as a street performance act in Covent Garden and has since toured internationally. Their mission: to make classical music joyful, inclusive, and unforgettable.

For more information on Playground Proms visit www.playgroundproms.net.