Planting the seeds of well-being at The Bemrose School

Pupils at a city school have made a blooming lovely difference to one of Derby’s main roads by planting dozens of sunflowers to highlight the importance of mental health.

Children across the primary and secondary phases of The Bemrose School have been growing sunflowers for this year's Children’s Mental Health Week which has the theme ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’.

The blooms have been strategically placed along Uttoxeter Road, so that passersby can enjoy the flowers and have their day brightened on their way to and from work.

The school has grown sunflowers every year since lockdown when science teacher Mike Sykes initiated the competition to help keep staff and students connected.

Mike Sykes, Karen Lamb and pupils from The Bemrose School planting sunflower seeds for this years competition

Karen Lamb, the school’s mental health lead, saw the opportunity to integrate the sunflower competition that has become a highlight of the school’s activities over the past four years, helping pupils understand that the care, patience, and attention needed to grow sunflowers closely mirrors the nurturing required for personal growth and mental well-being.

As part of the competition, secondary school classes planted seeds, with the best entries submitted, while primary school pupils each planted their own sunflower to nurture at home, with a class entry also competing.

When asked what plants and people need to grow and thrive, year 1 student Shiryan Patel said: “They need water, food and lots of love and kindness.

“We’ve all spent time taking care of the plants and being kind to them, just like we are to each other. I’ve been saying nice things to them too.

Sunflowers planted at The Bemrose School from last years competion

“I can’t wait to see which class wins the competition, everyone’s talking about it in the playground.”

The school has made sure that everyone is involved, including students from the night forms (low-level disruption classes held in the evening) and the 6th form, with office staff also contributing to the initiative, ensuring it's a truly inclusive effort.

Leaving behind a legacy as he heads into retirement, science teacher Mike Sykes said: “What began as a simple way to stay connected during lockdown has blossomed into something truly special.

“It's incredible to see how it has helped teach the pupils about understanding their emotions and supporting one another, and I’m proud to know it will carry on.”

The Bemrose Schools mental health ambassadors supporting younger pupils with their sunflower seed planting

The seeds used for this year’s competition were taken from the sunflower heads grown in last year’s contest by Mike Sykes and Phillippa Colbourne, an ICT teacher at the school.

Within the primary school, a handful of year 6 students serve as wellbeing ambassadors guiding and nurturing younger pupils through activities like colouring sessions. The sunflower planting provided a special opportunity for them to connect, learn, and spend quality time together.

Trishna, one of the ambassadors, said: "I really enjoy spending time with the younger children, teaching them new things and helping them grow.

“It feels good to see them learning and happy, especially with how excited they are about the sunflowers.

“The sessions make the whole school feel calmer and more connected."

Karen Lamb, who organised the initiative, said: "The sunflower project has been a wonderful way for our students to learn about growth and resilience in a hands-on way.

“It not only connects them with nature but also teaches the importance of patience, care, and kindness—values that are essential for mental well-being.

“I’m incredibly proud of how this initiative has brought everyone together and provided such a meaningful opportunity for our pupils to nurture both the plants and each other."