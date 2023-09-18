Watch more videos on Shots!

The 1,420-pupil Ecclesbourne School, in Duffield, says the new block would have three workshops, four classrooms, a seminar room and other facilities – with solar panels fixed to the roof.

If approved by Amber Valley Borough Council, this would replace an ageing single-storey building, from the 60s or 70s, which is home to three workshops, two art rooms and other facilities.

The school successfully reapplied for a sixth form extension in 2019, after seeing its controversial plans rejected by the council the year before and in the midst of an appeal against that refusal.

The proposed new design and technology building at Ecclesbourne School.

Since then the school has also applied for the temporary placement of four flatpack classrooms on its hard-surface playground – to provide space while the sixth form construction works were carried out – which were in place until last summer.

Four temporary flatpack classrooms would again be required if the new design and technology block is approved.

Documents filed by the school detail that the new design and technology block would not see the school’s capacity increase or the number of pupils it has on roll, but provide better facilities for existing levels of students and staff.

They detail: “Re-modelling and refurbishment were considered unviable due to the limited floor space and lightweight nature of the building.

“The new building is therefore required to resolve existing deficiencies in curriculum provision, and to provide excellent new teaching accommodation to meet current and future expectations.

“Prior to the demolition of the existing D Block four temporary classrooms will be required, to accommodate the existing students and staff during the construction process.

“It is proposed to erect the temporary classrooms on the hardcourts next to the existing Sports Hall. This strategy was utilised during previous building development works, with appropriate consideration and approval from both Amber Valley District Council and from Sports England.”

The application details that the new facilities would only be for school use with no external use provided, while community groups would continue to be able to use other parts of the school.

A further document in the application details: “The proposals will provide for the expansion of educational art and technology provision at Ecclesbourne School, allowing the school to fully accommodate the technological advancements of future educational curriculum.”