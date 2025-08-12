Pitch perfect as Holcim helps revitalise Derby school’s sports facility

Leading sustainable building solutions provider Holcim UK has come to the aid of a Derby secondary school to help them bring their artificial sports pitch back to life.

The full size artificial sand based pitch at St Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy in Duffield Road, Derby was used for PE and lunchtime activity by pupils alongside wider members of the community for hockey and football, including the University of Derby Hockey Team and Derby Hockey Club.

But the age of the pitch saw it fall into disrepair and led to the facility being closed for six months as it required a complete refurbishment.

The school, part of the St Ralph Sherwin Multi Academy Trust, is seeking Sports England funding to support the work and also community crowd funded in a bid to reinstate the pitch.

Holcim UK's silica sand delivers enhanced playability, reduced maintenance and prolonged lifespan

Holcim UK’s Specialist Sands Team at Leighton Buzzard was able to donate 20 tonnes of its specialist sports sand to provide a new base layer for the pitch, which was relaid by contractors Replay Maintenance.

The premium silica sand provides enhanced playability, reduced maintenance and gives a prolonged lifespan. Holcim has provided its specialist sports sand to an array of UK projects ranging from schools and community pitches to professional sports and clubs including the Commonwealth Games and Aberdeen and Hearts of Midlothian.

Mark Hickinbottom, General Manager at Holcim Specialist Sands, said: “When we heard about the school’s pitch dilemma we were only too happy to step in and help.

“We worked alongside the contractor to deliver our specialist sports sand product which has now seen the pitch fully reinstated. It is fantastic to see it reopened and being used by the pupils and the local community again.

Pupils at St Benedict Catholic Voluntary Academy celebrate their revitalised sports pitch

“We are a UK wide company but have a number of sites in Derby and Derbyshire and we understand the importance of bringing value back into our local communities as well as the value of sports facilities to health and wellbeing.”

Hazel Boyce, Headteacher at St Benedict, said: “We would like to send our sincere thanks to Holcim for their very generous donation which has gone a long way in helping us to refurbish our pitch. This is a vital facility for us and will benefit hundreds of our students and the wider local community."