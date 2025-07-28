Pinxton Village Academies head teacher honoured in UK awards

A local Head Teacher has been recognised for her transformational impact in education with a bronze award in the national Primary Headteacher of the Year, Pearson Teaching Awards.

Anne Ingle is Headteacher at The Pinxton Village Academies, the name for the three schools under her leadership. The Pinxton Village Academies consists of Kirkstead Junior Academy, Longwood Infant Academy and John King Infant Academy, and all three schools are part of The Flying High Partnership, a primary only multi-academy trust. The Flying High Partnership has member schools across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, and is ranked in the top four performing primary multi-academy trusts in the country.

Anne was nominated for the award by colleagues who have seen for themselves the positive impact her work. Chris Wheatley OBE is CEO of The Flying High Partnership, and he said Anne’s leadership has been an inspiration to her peers in education. He said, “I am so proud of what Anne has achieved during her time at the Pinxton Village Academies. Not only has she overseen a much deserved and positive transformation to the calibre of education on offer for children within her Pinxton community, -she has also overseen the amalgamation of the three Pinxton academies so successfully.

‘For those of us who know Anne, we know her drive is borne out of her desire to do the very best for children. Under her leadership children are thriving and achieving highly in safe and happy schools. This recognition of her impact is thoroughly deserved.”

Anne received the Bronze Award in the Primary Headteacher of the Year 2025 category and said she had no idea she had even been nominated until she received the news. She said, “Being nominated was a complete shock. I had no idea until Paul Goodman, our Deputy CEO, arrived at school in May to inform me. I am grateful for the nomination, and the award, but this recognition is really for the whole Pinxton team. I have the privilege of working with the most dedicated and passionate staff, who work tirelessly to make every moment count for our children.”

Under Anne’s leadership at The Pinxton Village Academies, she has overseen the achievement of Outstanding Ofsted judgments at both Longwood Infant Academy and John King Infant Academy. In addition, Anne has led Kirkstead Junior Academy from an Ofsted rating of inadequate to a Good with an Outstanding judgment for leadership and management, -an historic high mark for the school during the preceding 20 years of Ofsted judgements. Kirkstead Junior Academy also ranked 7th in the country for combined outcomes in reading, writing and maths 2022/23, and was recently ranked 4th highest performing primary school in Derbyshire for reading, writing and maths.

John Worthy is Chair of Governors for the Pinxton Village Academies, and he said, “Anne's passion for supporting and developing children in Pinxton doesn't stop at the school gates. Anne has actively developed the Pinxton Village Academies by fostering strong partnerships with local organisations and families. Through innovative programmes and outreach initiatives, the school's provided resources, support, and opportunities that enriched both students' learning experiences and the wider community.”

Pupil Ruby is in year 6 and said, “Mrs. Ingle makes it possible to achieve anything! School is a happy place because she makes sure everyone is OK. She encourages us and always makes us laugh!”

Anne’s journey into education came only after a previous career working in paediatric oncology for 15 years. She credits this first career for providing an invaluable foundation for making the move into education. “My journey into education was shaped by a deep desire to make a difference. After 15 years working in healthcare, I had already seen the power of care, compassion, and high expectations in changing lives, and that drive has stayed with me throughout my 23 years in education. Being a parent myself has added another layer of insight; it reminds me daily that every child who walks through our school gates is someone’s whole world.

“Even in my most challenging moments, my motivation is knowing that what we do in education matters. We have the opportunity to shape children’s lives, to help them believe in themselves, and to ensure they leave us not just academically prepared, but confident, kind, and full of potential.”

When asked what her hopes are for her pupils Anne said, “If I could meet our children in the future, I would want to see them thriving in their work, their relationships, and their self-belief. I would hope that their early experiences at our schools had helped them to build the foundations for a successful life.”

Reflecting on her journey Anne said, “Being part of a team of like-minded professionals committed to making a difference is both motivating and grounding. Chris Wheatley has been a significant influence; his belief in me early on gave me the confidence to grow and lead. Also, Claire Stirland, our Director of Education, inspires me daily. Her ability to challenge thinking, ask the right questions, and offer thought-provoking insights has had a huge impact on my leadership journey.”

Anne says she is always working to improve. “My dream for our three Pinxton schools is simple; that every child feels known, valued, and inspired every single day. We want to nurture curiosity, creativity, and community. And we couldn’t do any of it without our dedicated and fantastic staff teams who are committed to making a positive difference for all of our children.”