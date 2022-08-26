Photos show students in Derbyshire celebrating their grades on GCSE results day 2022

Like with A-level results day last week, it marked the culmination of a turbulent few years for the cohort who saw their education disrupted during the pandemic.

Top grades for GCSEs were down this year compared to 2021 when the proportion surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

MORE TO SEE: Fantastic photos show students celebrating their A-level exam results across Derbyshire

However, schools had been warned to expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

There were many happy faces along with a few tears at schools in Derbyshire as students picked up their envelopes and found out their grades.

Take a look at our gallery below for some reaction from across the county on GCSE results day 2022.

1. Collage Maker-26-Aug-2022-01.35-PM.jpg Take a look at our reaction gallery from GCSE results day 2022 Photo: Submitted/National World Photo Sales

2. GCSE results day 2022 Members of the class of 2022 celebrating their GCSEs at Heritage High School Photo: Heritage High School Photo Sales

3. GCSE results day 2022 Tyler Beresford did fantastically, achieving 3 grade 9s and above, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s. Photo: Tupton Hall School Photo Sales

4. GCSE results day 2022 Despite being diagnosed with a brain tumour last Christmas, Deeti Wren achieved an incredible set of GCSE results: Health and Social Care – Distinction; Combined Science – grade 4 and grade 4; Geography – grade 4; Maths – grade 3; English Language – grade 4; English Literature – grade 4; and Art – grade 6 Photo: Long Eaton School Photo Sales