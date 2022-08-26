News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Photos show students in Derbyshire celebrating their grades on GCSE results day 2022

Thousands of students in Derbyshire could breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday as they picked up their GCSE results.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:11 pm

Like with A-level results day last week, it marked the culmination of a turbulent few years for the cohort who saw their education disrupted during the pandemic.

Top grades for GCSEs were down this year compared to 2021 when the proportion surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

MORE TO SEE: Fantastic photos show students celebrating their A-level exam results across Derbyshire

However, schools had been warned to expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

There were many happy faces along with a few tears at schools in Derbyshire as students picked up their envelopes and found out their grades.

Take a look at our gallery below for some reaction from across the county on GCSE results day 2022.

1. Collage Maker-26-Aug-2022-01.35-PM.jpg

Take a look at our reaction gallery from GCSE results day 2022

Photo: Submitted/National World

Photo Sales

2. GCSE results day 2022

Members of the class of 2022 celebrating their GCSEs at Heritage High School

Photo: Heritage High School

Photo Sales

3. GCSE results day 2022

Tyler Beresford did fantastically, achieving 3 grade 9s and above, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grade 6s.

Photo: Tupton Hall School

Photo Sales

4. GCSE results day 2022

Despite being diagnosed with a brain tumour last Christmas, Deeti Wren achieved an incredible set of GCSE results: Health and Social Care – Distinction; Combined Science – grade 4 and grade 4; Geography – grade 4; Maths – grade 3; English Language – grade 4; English Literature – grade 4; and Art – grade 6

Photo: Long Eaton School

Photo Sales
DerbyshireGCSEs
Next Page
Page 1 of 14