Photos show students in Derbyshire celebrating their grades on GCSE results day 2022
Thousands of students in Derbyshire could breathe a sigh of relief on Thursday as they picked up their GCSE results.
Like with A-level results day last week, it marked the culmination of a turbulent few years for the cohort who saw their education disrupted during the pandemic.
Top grades for GCSEs were down this year compared to 2021 when the proportion surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.
However, schools had been warned to expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.
There were many happy faces along with a few tears at schools in Derbyshire as students picked up their envelopes and found out their grades.
Take a look at our gallery below for some reaction from across the county on GCSE results day 2022.