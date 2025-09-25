PfP Thrive welcomes its first cohort of apprentices

PfP Thrive, part of Places for People, has officially welcomed its first cohort of apprentices to a new state-of-the-art learning centre in Derby, marking a major step in addressing the UK’s housing and construction skills shortage.

With demand for qualified workers at an all-time high – and a 250,000 worker shortfall to complete the UK Government plans – PfP Thrive has been established to deliver high-quality, accredited training programmes designed to nurture new talent and upskill those already in the sector. Its courses also tackle the urgent challenge of falling youth engagement in the industry, with apprenticeship entries from 16-year-olds dropping by 4% last year, with further falls among 17-year-olds (–2%) and 18-year-olds (–1%).

Tom Arey, Director of PfP Thrive, explained: “The numbers are increasingly concerning – the UK construction sector is losing people faster than we can replace them, while fewer young people are coming in. We can’t retrofit the homes we have, or build the homes we need, without these vital skills.

“That’s why we’re proud to be welcoming our first cohort of learners – individuals who are ready to upskill at pace and play a vital role in shaping the future of UK housing.”

The diverse first intake of learners began their studies this week, embarking on a comprehensive programme covering essential housing and construction qualifications. Students range in age, experience, and background – testament to PfP Thrive’s commitment to inclusivity and workforce development at every level of the industry.

PfP Thrive has also secured the backing of partnerships with 40 housing providers, as well as trusted education providers – including The Retrofit Academy, City & Guilds, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), and Study Academy – helping learners gain nationally recognised qualifications that reflect the future needs of the sector.

The launch follows a recent visit from National Housing Federation Chief Executive Kate Henderson, who described the Derby facility as “a high-tech learning environment designed to meet the needs of every learner.”

PfP Thrive also recently confirmed strategic social value partnerships with leading organisations committed to supporting the students with all the equipment they need to succeed. Tom added: “The only way to solve the skills shortage is through genuine cross-industry collaboration – and that’s exactly what we’ve built with these partnerships. We look forward to working with even more organisations to shift the dial on this crisis.

Chief Impact Officer for PfP John Greaves, PfP CEO Greg Reed, CIH President Ellie Hoult and Director of PfP Thrive, Tom Arey

“By working together, we can equip both the existing and future housing workforce with the skills, knowledge and behaviours the sector needs to thrive. This is about securing the future of our sector, our workforce, and ultimately, the homes we build and maintain.”

Alongside technical qualifications, PfP Thrive offers a range of professional development opportunities – including compliance training, apprenticeships, and leadership programmes – creating a robust pipeline of talent equipped to address current and future industry demands.

PfP Thrive is now welcoming interest from sector partners looking to upskill their teams and invest in long-term workforce resilience.

Operating from 20 sites nationwide, PfP Thrive aims to train over 100 apprentices in its first year, with a new learning centre and central hub in Derby welcoming its first intake this autumn. For more information about the organisation and its training programmes, visit: placesforpeople.co.uk/pfp-thrive/.