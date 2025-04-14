Peveril Homes sponsors East Bridgford charity football match in support of St. Peter’s School PTFA
Founded in 1985, and part of the B&K group, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. With a diverse range of offerings, their goal is to cater to a wide spectrum of homebuyers, ensuring everyone can find their perfect home.
As a homebuilder, Peveril Homes is committed to not only creating high-quality homes but also supporting the communities in which it builds. With a brand-new development, Kneeton Grove, coming soon to East Bridgford, the company is delighted to support this fantastic local initiative.
The event, taking place on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at Butts Field, East Bridgford, will feature a football match between East Bridgford Dads F.C and Chillacticos, alongside a charity auction offering a fully signed Nottingham Forest 2024/25 away shirt.
The event promises to be a fantastic family-friendly day out, with food stalls and a bouncy castle available for attendees to enjoy.
“We’re delighted to support such a meaningful community initiative,” said Stuart Brookes, Sales and Marketing Director of Peveril Homes. “At Peveril, we’re committed to creating not just homes, but strong, thriving communities, and this event is a wonderful way to bring people together for a great cause.”
Funds raised will go towards enhancing educational resources and opportunities at St. Peter’s School.
Peveril Homes is dedicated to building high-quality new homes across Nottinghamshire, with developments including Field Farm, Abbey Central, Olympia Reach, and the upcoming Kneeton Grove in East Bridgford.