Peak District preschool jumps from requires improvements to good following Ofsted inspection

The children at Tideswell Preschool painting daffodils and celebrating their good Ofsted rating. Photo Tideswell Preschool

Tideswell Preschool is good in all areas with inspectors highlighting the ‘well-considered outdoor activities’ provided by staff.

Inspector Susan Hyatt from the education watchdog said: “Staff have developed a warm relationship with the children in their care.

“To this end, children play jokes with staff.

“Children proudly show staff their creations, and they go to staff when they are upset.”

The report notes children use their imagination as they re-enact favourite stories.

Ms Hyatt explained: “Staff enthusiastically read a book about a bear hunt. Children giggle with delight as they pretend to swish through long grass, squelch through mud and splash through the lake.

“Children show genuine interest, pointing out what they see in the pictures and predicting what will happen next.

“This helps children to develop a love of books.”

In the report it was stated staff provide opportunities for children to develop their small muscles which helps them practise the skills they need for early writing.

The preschool tends to follow children’s interests however Ms Hyatt said: “There are occasions when staff do not recognise children's emerging interests during activities. As a result, children's questions go unanswered and their interests are not extended further.”

Staff understand the importance of promoting children's good health and hygiene. They provide healthy snacks and fresh drinking water for children. In addition, staff encourage children to talk about what are healthy and unhealthy foods. Handwashing is an established part of the routine, and children readily wash their hands after using the toilet, after messy play and before eating.

Ms Hyatt added: “Staff are good role models, and they encourage children to share resources and use their manners.

“When children experience minor squabbles over the same resource, staff deal with this swiftly, helping them play together.

“However, at times, staff do not consistently reinforce the setting's rules to ensure that children understand what is expected of them.