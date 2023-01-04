Passionate Derbyshire teacher named ‘Inspirational Teaching Mentor of the Year’

Julie Carter Edwards, 49, a reception teacher at Spire Infant School in Chesterfield, has been presented with The Inspirational Teaching Mentor of the Year award by Sheffield Hallam University.

Mrs Carter Edwards, who lives in Dronfield, said: “I was absolutely thrilled to bits when I found out. It's wonderful because guiding student teachers is an aspect of my job that I really enjoy. To get recognised and receive an award for it was wonderful.”

As a teaching mentor, Mrs Carter Edwards works with student teachers, introducing them to working at school, assessments and safeguarding.

She said: “I had really good student mentors when I was a student teacher. I want to pay that forward and ensure that I am giving the same support and guidance. Sometimes I’m a listening ear, a hand to hold and someone to believe in student teachers - I know it's a very tough course and it's a little bit overwhelming at times.”

As a part of her prize Mrs Carter Edwards was invited to an award ceremony at the Education Department at Sheffield Hallam University, where she received a certificate and a silver paperweight. Afterwards, she was invited to watch a graduation ceremony from the VIP Platform alongside the Vice Chancellor and was able to see one of her student teachers graduate.

She said: “It was a great honour, because you don't get the opportunity to see student teachers graduating unless you win the award. It was so lovely to see my student receive an award for what she's achieved over the last few years. It made me very proud.”