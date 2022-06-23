Parents to host busking fundraiser in campaign to restore library at Chesterfield primary school

A collective of musicians will give their time to raise funds and awareness as part of the event in Chesterfield’s New Square on Saturday, July 16.

It is being organised by singer Kelly Sheldon who, alongside her husband and fellow musician Chris Sheldon, chose to lend a help hand after learning that children at Brampton Primary School do not have access to a library.

The school’s current facility is in need of a revamp and new books but it has been unable to carry out the work due to a lack of funding.

Kelly Sheldon, who is organising the event alongside her husband Chris, who is providing sound for free on the day

Kelly, whose 10-year-old daughter Elsie and son Jack, aged five, attend Brampton Primary, said: “When I was talking to Jack’s teacher, Mel Pettinger, she mentioned that the children can't use the library because it’s just full of stuff, there’s hardly any books, there’s no nice furniture and it’s just really antiquated.

"I’m a massive book worm, my children have loads of books and we read loads in this house so I was quite shocked by that.

"It’s a funding issue and since Covid-19 it’s not been used. Ms Pettinger along with another teacher, Ashleigh Sutherland, decided to do something about it and managed to secure some paint and I said well what’re you going to do about the books and soft furnishings, but they didn’t know.

The current library facility at Brampton Primary School, which is unused and in need of a facelift

"So I said leave it with me. I wrote a proposal, we had a meeting and said right lets get it sorted.”

The busking event promises four hours of non-stop live music from some of Chesterfield's finest musicians and singers, with the headline act being the Brampton Primary School choir.

Kelly added: “I’m asking some of the mums and children to come and shake buckets near where we are to see if we can get pocket change from people.

“We’re also asking local businesses to donate books, beanbags, shelving, paint, anything that we can do to get this library looking nice for the children.

Details of the 'buzzking for books' event in aid of Brampton Primary School's library facility

"It's also just to raise awareness; it’s a big school, they’ve not got a library facility and that’s not good enough.”