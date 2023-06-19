News you can trust since 1855
Parents slam Derbyshire school for 'no shorts' policy in hot weather

Hundreds of people have signed an online petition over a Derbyshire school’s ban on pupils wearing shorts during the heatwave.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST

The area is currently experiencing high summer temperatures, with the hot weather set to continue.

And while temperatures are rising, parent Jade Candy is concerned pupils at Shirebrook Academy are being penalised by an “unfair” uniform policy.

Jade, who has a son and daughter at the school, said: “The academy are sending children home left, right and centre for wearing shorts in this heat. Girls can wear skirts, but boys are not permitted to wear even tailored shorts.”

Shirebrook AcademyShirebrook Academy
The school’s uniform policy describes standard uniform as “plain black tailored trousers or knee-length skirt”. No mention is made of shorts.

Jade and many other parents have rallied on social media to share their concerns.

“I and many others believe the school cares more about their uniform policy than our children's comfort and education,” Jade said. “Surely if the kids are comfortable they will learn better.

“Both myself and my partner always support the school, but in this case we feel they are in the wrong. They can't give us a valid reason other than its school policy.”

An online petition has been started, which says “I think I should have the opportunity to wear shorts in my school in this weather”. It has already been signed more than 400 times.

Meanwhile, the Common Lane school, which has more than 850 pupils aged 11-16 on its books, said it has many measures in place to protect students during the hot weather.

A school spokesman said: “The school has taken a number of steps during the current weather conditions to protect the welfare and safety of our students, as well as ensuring the academy remains conducive to learning.

“Steps include: opening all windows and doors from 6.45am; aerating the building to ensure an ambient temperature; and operating air conditioning in key areas.

“With regards to uniform, adjustments have been made to the uniform policy during this period of warmer temperatures, which include the optional removal of blazers and ties and the unbuttoning of top shirt buttons.

“We would like to thank the majority of our parent/carers who have supported these adjustments and also the students who continue to adhere to the policy.”

