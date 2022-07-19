Parents’ reviews name two Chesterfield nurseries among best in East Midlands

Children 1st @ Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Children @ St. Peter & St. Paul both made the top 20 list by daynurseries.co.uk, after scoring a perfect 10 from parents.

The annual award is seen as one of the most prestigious in the country, because it comes directly from reviews from parents and carers, and acts to highlight the most recommended nurseries in each region of the UK.

Nurseries are rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning resources, equipment, ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness and safeguarding as well as value for money.

Staff and children at Children 1st @ St Peter & St Paul celebrate being amongst the 'Most Recommended' nurseries by parents

Katie Macnamara, manager of Children 1st @ Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised as one of the best nurseries by the families and carers of the children that attend the setting.

"Our focus has always been on giving children the best start in life and we’re pleased that all our efforts to maintain high standards across all aspects of our provision are appreciated.”

Natalie Fern, manager of Children 1st @ St. Peter and St. Paul, added: “Coming from our parents and carers makes this ‘Top 20’ listing very special and is very dear to our hearts because it comes from the people who are so closely associated with the nursery.

"Thank-you to everyone who took the time to submit the wonderful reviews. It really means a lot to the staff.”

In addition to the achievements of the individual high flying nurseries, Children 1st Day Nurseries, which owns 24 nurseries across the Midlands and South Yorkshire, was named as one of the most recommended large nursery groups in the UK.

Having featured in the listings since 2017, the latest accolade makes it five in a row for the family owned and managed nursery group.

Founder and chief executive of Children 1st, Margaret Mason OBE, described the top 20 placing as “a wonderful reflection of the valued and close relationships we have with our families which have been particularly important during the Covid 19 pandemic.”