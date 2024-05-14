Parents rate three Derbyshire nurseries as the top in North West England
The Derbyshire winners are:
· Children 1st @ Clowne
· Children 1st @ St Peter & St Paul
· Little Leprechauns Day Nursery
The top twenty nurseries in North West England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.
The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.
There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.
To look for a nursery in North West England, go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/North-West-England.
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:
“We would like to congratulate all three nurseries on being rated by parents as a top nursery in North West England! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement, especially for the second consecutive year.
“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that the nurseries are offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.
“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”
Laura Brothwell, nursery manager at Little Leprechauns Day Nursery, said:
“We are extremely pleased to have received this award again. We are proud to offer a safe and nurturing environment for all children in our care. The team are so passionate and dedicated to the role they play in providing a warm home from home experience. The testimonials from our parents reflect this and we couldn't have achieved this without their support.”
To see Little Leprechauns’ reviews go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003005LITI
To see Children 1st @ Clowne’s reviews go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003005CHED
To see Children 1st @ St Peter & St Paul’s reviews go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003005STPA
For a full list of all regional and national winners: http://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/.