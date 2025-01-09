Parents invited to share their experiences of Special Educational Needs for new Parliamentary inquiry

Toby speaking to ITV Calendar in November about the devastating OFSTED report into SEND provision in Derbyshire

A Parliamentary inquiry has been launched to investigate the extent of the crisis in the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system, which is letting down children and their families, creating intense pressure on local authority funding and on schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Education Select Committee in Parliament has announced that it is seeking evidence from parents on how we can stabilise the SEND system, as well as how long-term sustainability of the SEND system can be achieved to support and improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, said “Having spoken to many pupils, parents and teachers in Chesterfield, I am acutely aware of the SEND crisis in our schools. I welcome this inquiry and I have written to all schools in Chesterfield to request they contact the parents with experience of SEND and ask them to send their experiences and evidence to me so I can do a formal submission to the Committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Committee scrutinises the work of the Department for Education, covering children’s social care, schools, colleges, the early years and higher education. The Committee also holds regular hearings with DfE’s arms-length bodies, including Ofsted, Ofqual and the Children’s Commissioner. The inquiry will focus on how to achieve both short term stability and long-term sustainability for the SEND system to improve experiences and outcomes for children and young people.

Toby added, “The Labour Government recently announced new cash and new powers to improve special needs education across the country. This is an issue everywhere but in Derbyshire it is particularly problematic. I’ll be working with the Department for Education, schools and the local authority to help bring about the improvement that children across Derbyshire desperately need. Hopefully, the inquiry will also help to direct the Government on what changes parents and schools want to see.”

Toby is asking parents to send written submissions to him via email at [email protected] or by post to The Office of Toby Perkins MP, 113 Saltergate, Chesterfield S40 1NF, by Friday 24th January.

Further information on the work of the Committee, and the terms of reference, can be found at: https://committees.parliament.uk/work/8684/solving-the-send-crisis/