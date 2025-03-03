Parents across Derbyshire find out about their child’s secondary school place for September

Parents across Derbyshire have today been informed about their child’s secondary school place for September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council made offers of places to just under 9,000 Derbyshire children on National Offer Day on Monday (March 3).

Of those parents who applied by the closing date, 95.6% per cent have been offered their first preference school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall 96.8% who applied by the closing date were offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

School photo by Oleksandr P on Pexels

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place.

“I’d also like to thank our school admissions and transport team for processing the applications and supporting parents who needed help with the process. “There were a few parents who didn’t make an application, however in this case, the parents have been offered the normal area school for their home address if the school has vacancies or the nearest school with vacancies if the normal area school is oversubscribed. Parents can still make an application for preferred schools if they wish.”

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively parents can get information from the council’s school admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

Almost every parent in Derbyshire made their secondary school application online by visiting the Derbyshire County Council website.

Parents who provided an email address were notified by National Offer Day on Monday 3 March.

The council posted out letters on Monday (March 3) to parents who didn’t provide an email address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents who have applied for places at infant, primary or junior schools for their child will be notified on Wednesday 16 April 2025.

Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently using the late application facility at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

A telephone application facility or a paper application form is also available from the council’s school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479 for those few parents who cannot access the online service.