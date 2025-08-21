Outwood Academy Newbold Celebrates Successful GCSE Results Day

Students at Outwood Academy Newbold are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Their remarkable resilience and dedication have once again led to outstanding achievements, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning throughout the Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English, where 85% of students achieved a Grade 4 or higher and over 70% achieved a Grade 5 or higher; the best ever performance for English students at Outwood Academy Newbold. There were special performances across all subject areas, but the outcomes in both the creative and performing arts subjects are especially impressive.

Rob Southern, Principal at Outwood Academy Newbold, said: “This is our favourite day of the year as we get to celebrate another year of record-breaking outcomes with our dedicated and hard-working students. We are absolutely delighted with the results that our students have achieved; they are wonderful young people who deserve to revel in their successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our students impress me every day with their desire to be successful and to show the world how much they can take on. These results highlight the quality of teaching and learning that goes on in all areas of the academy. I am immensely grateful to work for these students, teachers and support staff every day.”

Harley Flanagan and Riley Handbury were delighted with their GCSE results.

Emily Smalley was one of four students who achieved an Attainment 8 score of 90 out of 90 following an exceptional performance in all of her subjects. Emily has treated her five years at Outwood Academy Newbold as preparation for these exams and it has really paid off for her. Emily will stay on at the academy to study A-Levels. Emily said: “I can’t believe how well I have done, I’ve worked so hard to get these results and I couldn’t be happier. I’m so thankful to the staff at Outwood Academy Newbold for all of the support that they have given me over the years.”

Another standout student was Zoe Guo, who achieved eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s. Zoe has worked incredibly hard over the years, focusing on the skills that she needed to develop to achieve incredible results. She also took an additional examination in Mandarin! Zoe is currently unsure which sixth form she will be attending. She said: “I’m so chuffed with my results. All the hard work definitely paid off, and it’s been worth it. Students in lower school don’t have anything to worry about doing their GCSEs here.”

Daisy Heathcore, who achieved five Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, said: “I just can’t believe it. I’m so happy with what I’ve achieved.” Leon Guan, who achieved eight Grade 9s will be staying on at the school for post-16 studies, said: “I’m so happy with my results. I’m really looking forward to being able to start my A-Levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy was filled with students and their families celebrating the fantastic outcomes. Scarlett Massey achieved excellent results, including three Grade 7s and was accompanied by her mum, Samantha. Samantha said: “I am so proud of Scarlett, all of her hard work has paid off and she’s smashed her exams. I think that I was more nervous than her this morning; she just takes it all in her stride. We can’t thank the academy staff enough for the support that Scarlett has received over the years.”

Torri Christopher, Zoe Guo and Daisy Heathcote have all signed-up to continue their academic journey at Outwood Academy Newbold.

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”