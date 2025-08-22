Outwood Academy Hasland Hall celebrates successful GCSE results
Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English, mathematics, science, PE and MFL. English and mathematics saw 55% of students achieve a Grade 5 or higher.
Ian Cooper, Principal at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, said: “We are celebrating another year of outstanding progress and success. I’m incredibly proud of what our students have achieved; this year's group is truly exceptional, and they should take great pride in their accomplishments. I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to our students and staff for their dedication, as well as to our parents and carers for their unwavering support. It’s this collective effort that enables us to strive for the very best outcomes for our young people and our community. We wish all our students the greatest success in the future, and remind them that we are here for them if they need us.”
The following students achieved grades 7 to 9 across all their GCSE subjects.
- Tyler Coates
- Ava-Grace Li
- Ewan Wigfield
Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.
“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”