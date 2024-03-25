Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy student takes home award for sporting success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Selected from across 42 academies, the Year 10 student was awarded the Sporting Champion Award for her remarkable achievements both on and off the field. Throughout her time at school, she has represented numerous cricket teams, showcasing her talent and confidence and consistently excelling. She represents Derbyshire at the cricket U15 level and holds the title of Derbyshire U15 girls' leading wicket-taker.

Held at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, and in a year where the Trust is marking its 15th anniversary, the ceremony provided an opportunity for inspirational stories about the many accomplishments of students and staff across Ormiston’s schools to be shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony’s host for the evening was the TV and radio presenter Amber Sandu. Amber shared with the audience her personal experiences and achievements, before welcoming the award winners to the stage.

Cara Melville, Ormiston Meadows Academy, and Charlotte Sisson, Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Acaedmy

The evening was also an opportunity to showcase the Trust's budding performers, musicians and singers. Highlights included a stunning performance from Ormiston NEW Academy student Oliwia Bugaj and a performance from Brownhills Ormiston Academy’s choir, which kick-started the ceremony.

Awards were sponsored and presented by several of the Trust's partners including Ormiston Trust, IRIS Education, Barker, PLMR Group Ltd, Zurich Municipal, LMP Education, Capita Entrust, Edu-Lettings, Ginger Energy.

Simon Leach, Principal at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud of all that Charlotte has achieved in her sporting endeavours and it is amazing to see her recognised with this award. She truly epitomises the essence of a sporting champion, both on the pitch and in her work to give back to the sporting community.

“A huge congratulations to Charlotte – we are so excited to see what’s next for her!”

Tom Rees, Chief Executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“I want toshare my congratulationsto the winners this evening, who all so deserve their success and recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my first year leading the Trust but I have already had the great pleasure of getting to know so many of theremarkablechildren and staff across our schools. This evening’s winners exemplify Ormiston’s values.”

Edu-Lettings, who sponsored the Sporting Champion award, said: