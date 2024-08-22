Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy celebrate students’ GCSE achievements
The whole academy community is incredibly proud of its students, whose accomplishments are the culmination of hard work and dedication over a number of years.
Alongside the success of the academy, some of the individual standout achievements include:
- Emily Meer achieved eight grade 9s across different subjects, demonstrating the epitome of hard work and effort.
- Evie Hartley, who overcame serious illness to achieve five grade 9s in biology, chemistry, English, geography and history and a further five grade 8’s. She has provided a great example to the whole academy community on how to stay positive and never give up, through her inspirational charity work and fundraising.
- Billy Pickworth achieved highly across science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, securing grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics. Billy intends to study Maths, Physics, Chemistry and History at A level before going to university.
Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy is dedicated to achieving the highest standards of teaching and learning for all students, ensuring they leave fully prepared for their next steps. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background.
Simon Leach, Principal at Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, said:
“Our Year 11 students have worked so hard these past two years, and it is so amazing to see their determination and commitment being rewarded with these well-earned results.
“As always, I would also like to thank staff and parents for the crucial role they play in supporting students’ strong progress throughout their GCSE years. Their determination makes all the difference, and I know they share my pride in what our students have accomplished.”
